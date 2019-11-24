Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Out 4-6 weeks
Arvidsson is out 4-6 weeks after suffering a lower-body injury during Saturday's win over the Blues.
Arvidsson was cross-checked twice by Robert Bortuzzo during the contest, and he didn't come back into the game. The early end of the timeline would allow the 26-year-old sniper to return to action Dec. 21 against Boston, but the lengthier side pegs his return for early January. This is a major blow to Nashville's forward corps, as Arvidsson has scored at least 29 goals in each of the previous three seasons. Bortuzzo will have a hearing regarding the incident with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday.
