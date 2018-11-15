Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Out 6-8 weeks
Arvidsson is dealing with a broken thumb that will cause him to miss the next 6-8 weeks.
While not out of the question considering his timeline, it seems likely Arvidsson has played his last game in 2018 and will have to wait until the new year to rejoin the lineup. Prior to getting hurt, the Swedish winger was on a point per game pace with 13 points in as many outings. Fantasy owners will no doubt be concerned by the fact that despite averaging 3:34 of ice time with the man advantage, the 25-year-old is still looking for his first power-play point of the campaign.
