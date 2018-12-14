Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Out another three weeks

Arvidsson (thumb) is expected to be out until early January, TSN reports.

Arvidsson was originally given a six-to-eight week recovery period when he went down with the injury Nov. 10, so it looks like he's on track to return within that time frame. He will more than likely return to his top-six role once he gets the green light, and rejoin Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg (also expected to be out until early January with a hand injury) on the Preds' top line.