Arvidsson (upper body) isn't in the lineup for Sunday's Game 4 against the Hurricanes, Thomas Willis of Predators Radio reports.
Arvidsson returned for the series' first two games after having been out since April 27, but he will now sit out for a second consecutive game. The Swede remains day-to-day and will hope to heal up in time to play in Game 5 on Tuesday.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Not playing Friday•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Quiet in return•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Back for series opener•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Full participant at practice•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Out Monday•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Continues to sit Saturday•