Arvidsson (undisclosed) is not expected to play Monday against Carolina, NHL.com reports.
Monday will mark the fifth straight game that Arvidsson has missed with his mysterious injury. The 28-year-old winger will finish the season with 10 goals and 25 points in 50 games.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Continues to sit Saturday•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Still out Wednesday•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Remains out Monday•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Expected to miss Saturday•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Injured in Tuesday's game•