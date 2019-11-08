Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Pair of helpers in blowout loss
Arvidsson registered two assists and three shots in a 9-4 loss to Colorado on Thursday.
The 26-year-old helped set up half of Nashville's goals in this one, assisting on goals by Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene (PP) in the first five minutes of the second period. Arvidsson, a 34-goal man a year ago, now has six goals and 12 points through 16 games this season.
