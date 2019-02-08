Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Pair of points in win
Arvidsson recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.
Arvidsson has been maintaining roughly a point-per-game pace since returning from a thumb injury in late December, with 17 points in his last 19 games. He continues to excel on the Preds' top line alongside Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg, and is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after fantasy wingers in the game. If he can stay healthy, the 25-year-old Swede could easily take a run at the 80-point plateau next season. Keep him in your sights.
