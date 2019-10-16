Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Picks apple

Arvidsson supplied an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Arvidsson set up Calle Jarnkrok in the second period for what would be the game-winning goal. The Swedish winger has three goals, three helpers and 15 shots on goal through six games this season, with two of his points coming on the man advantage. If he can stay healthy, he should have a chance to return to the 60-point threshold.