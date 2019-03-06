Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Picks up two points in win

Arvidsson scored a goal Tuesday, adding an assist as well in a 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.

Arvidsson drew the secondary assist on Brian Boyle's power-play goal. The Swede then scored in the third period, on a shot that snuck through Devan Dubnyk, certainly a goal the Wild goaltender would prefer to have back. Meanwhile, Arvidsson, in 45 appearances, is up to 28 goals and 38 points this season.