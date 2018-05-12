Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Playing for Team Sweden at World Championship

Arvidsson headed to Denmark to play for Team Sweden in the IIHF World Hockey Championship.

Arvidsson enjoyed a highly productive campaign in 2017-18, racking up 29 goals and 61 points in 78 regular-season games before tacking on five goals and nine points in 13 postseason contests. The 25-year-old winger will look to stay hot and help Team Sweden take home gold at the World Championship.