Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Pots two in win over Sens
Arvidsson scored twice and registered nine shots during Monday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.
The Swedish winger has found his offensive stride of late with eight goals, 14 points and 42 shots through his past 15 games. It's also particularly encouraging that he's been reunited with long-time linemates Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg, as the trio have combined for a 58.29 Corsi For percentage and 3.66 goals per 60 minutes at five-on-five this season. This recent offensive surge also has Arvidsson within striking distance of last season's breakout numbers (31 goals and 61 points).
