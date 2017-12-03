Arvidsson recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.

Now with nine points and nine helpers on the season, Arvidsson is on pace for something in the 55-60 point range, which would give him a good shot at matching last year's 61-point effort. The 24-year-old Swede continues to thrive as part of the Predators' top line alongside Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg, so make sure you keep him active in your fantasy lineups at all times.