Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Primed for another excellent year

Arvidsson set up both Nashville goals in a 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

His role on the Preds' big line is set in cement. Arvidsson has delivered two consecutive 61-point seasons and he's averaged 30 each season over the last two. He's a sneaky play in unorthodox formats, including those that value shorthanded points and shots.

