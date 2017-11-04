Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Puts end to scoreless skid
Arvidsson cashed in a power-play goal against the Ducks on Friday, helping his team to a 5-2 road win.
Boy, did Arvidsson need this one after he was bumped from his top-six spot in late October and dropped goose eggs over a span of six consecutive games heading into Friday's road tilt. He still has a healthy 45 shots over 12 games, so a little more puck luck and the Swede could easily go on a tear; you won't want to miss out on that if it indeed transpires.
