Arvidsson cashed in a power-play goal against the Ducks on Friday, helping his team to a 5-2 road win.

Boy, did Arvidsson need this one after he was bumped from his top-six spot in late October and dropped goose eggs over a span of six consecutive games heading into Friday's road tilt. He still has a healthy 45 shots over 12 games, so a little more puck luck and the Swede could easily go on a tear; you won't want to miss out on that if it indeed transpires.