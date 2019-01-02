Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Puts up two goals
Arvidsson scored two goals and fired six shots on net in Tuesday's win over the Flyers.
With his second straight two-point performance, Arvidsson now has 11 goals and 17 points over 17 games. He's scoring at a high rate while averaging three shots on goal per game. Arvidsson is also logging substantial power-play minutes but has just one goal and zero assists with the man advantage. Look for him to continue the hot streak Friday versus the Red Wings.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Near point-per-game pace•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Officially activated from IR•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Game-time call•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Out another three weeks•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Out 6-8 weeks•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Back on injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...