Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Puts up two goals

Arvidsson scored two goals and fired six shots on net in Tuesday's win over the Flyers.

With his second straight two-point performance, Arvidsson now has 11 goals and 17 points over 17 games. He's scoring at a high rate while averaging three shots on goal per game. Arvidsson is also logging substantial power-play minutes but has just one goal and zero assists with the man advantage. Look for him to continue the hot streak Friday versus the Red Wings.