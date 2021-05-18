Arvidsson (undisclosed) posted a shot on goal and a blocked shot in 16:48 of ice time in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Arvidsson missed the last five games of the regular season, but he was good to go at the start of the playoffs. The Swede had 25 points in 50 contests during the regular season, and he's expected to fill a top-six role going forward.