Arvidsson (upper body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game versus Detroit, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Arvidsson is expected to return to a prominent role following his one-game absence, skating on Nashville's first line and second power-play unit against the Red Wings. He's picked up 18 points in 39 games this season.
