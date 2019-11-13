Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Registers helper
Arvidsson produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.
The Swedish winger had the secondary assist on Calle Jarnkrok's second-period tally. Arvidsson has four points in his last five games, and 13 points in 18 contests overall. He's added 41 shots on goal and continues to be one of the best scorers on a deep Predators team.
