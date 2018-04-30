Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Registers three points

Arvidsson scored a goal on seven shots and had two helpers in a 5-4 double-overtime win against the Jets on Sunday.

The length of this game helped boost Arvidsson's shot totals, but he doesn't have issue putting pucks on net. He had 247 shots during the regular season and has added 28 in eight playoff games. This was a nice outing for the Swedish winger, but he may find things a bit harder on the road in Winnipeg.