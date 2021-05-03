Arvidsson (undisclosed) will not be in Monday's lineup against the Blue Jackets.
Arvidsson will miss a second game with his unknown injury. The 28-year-old has 25 points through 50 games this season. He'll be considered questionable for Wednesday's rematch with Columbus.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Expected to miss Saturday•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Injured in Tuesday's game•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Three-point effort Tuesday•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Deposits hat trick on birthday•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Ready to rock•