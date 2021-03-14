Arvidsson managed an assist Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

Arvidsson owns a paltry shooting percentage (3.2), though he's already set up 10 goals to stay relevant in deep leagues. It's worth monitoring the Swede's progress; if he finds his shot, the same one that led to 94 goals over a three-year span, we could be talking about a massive return on the investment for fantasy managers abound.