Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Remains sidelined
Arvidsson (lower body) isn't expected to play Saturday against the Bruins, NHL.com's Robby Stanley reports.
Arvidsson will almost certainly miss a second consecutive game Saturday, and the Predators have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return to action. The 25-year-old winger will be reevaluated ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Avalanche.
