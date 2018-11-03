Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Remains sidelined

Arvidsson (lower body) isn't expected to play Saturday against the Bruins, NHL.com's Robby Stanley reports.

Arvidsson will almost certainly miss a second consecutive game Saturday, and the Predators have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return to action. The 25-year-old winger will be reevaluated ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Avalanche.

