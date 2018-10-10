Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Returns to game
Arvidsson (face) returned to Tuesday's game versus Calgary, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Arvidsson briefly left Tuesday's game after taking a puck to the face, eventually returning wearing a face mask. This is good news for his owners, who were undoubtedly hoping the injury was nothing serious. Their wishes have seemingly been granted.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Exits after taking puck to face•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Nets spectacular goal•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Primed for another excellent year•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Playing for Team Sweden at World Championship•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Tallies three points•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Registers three points•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...