Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Returns to game

Arvidsson (face) returned to Tuesday's game versus Calgary, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Arvidsson briefly left Tuesday's game after taking a puck to the face, eventually returning wearing a face mask. This is good news for his owners, who were undoubtedly hoping the injury was nothing serious. Their wishes have seemingly been granted.

