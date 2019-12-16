Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Returns to practice Monday

Arvidsson (lower body) took part in Monday's game-day skate but won't suit up versus the Rangers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The team didn't provide a specific timeline for when Arvidsson might get back into a game, but the fact that he is joining his teammates on the ice is certainly a step in the right direction. The winger missed the previous nine games due to to his lower-body issue. Once cleared to play, the Swede should slot back into a top-line role alongside Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen.