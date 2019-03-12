Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Ruled out against Ducks
Arvidsson (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup versus Anaheim on Tuesday, Dan Arritt of NHL.com reports.
Arvidsson was able to get on the ice Tuesday, which could be an indication he won't be out of action long term, though the team hasn't provided an update on what is ailing him. With the Swede unavailable, Wayne Simmonds will join Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen on the top line.
