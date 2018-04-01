Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Ruled out Sunday

Arvidsson is dealing with a lower-body injury and will not play Sunday evening against the Lightning.

The show-stopping winger was injured in a home game against the Sabres on Saturday, leaving Bridgestone Arena after 6:22 of ice time. His absence leaves a glaring hole on the man advantage at a time when the Predators will be looking to win the Central Division.

