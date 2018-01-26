Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores 15th of campaign

Arvidsson recorded a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating during Thursday's 3-0 win over New Jersey.

The Swedish winger has an uphill climb to match last season's 31-goal, 61-point showing, but he's still recorded a serviceable 15 tallies and 15 helpers through 45 games this year. Arvidsson has also played well of late with three goals, five points and eight shots through his past four contests. A second-half surge shouldn't be a surprise.