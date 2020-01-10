Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores first goal of 2020

Arvidsson scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

Arvidsson had gone his first four games of the New Year without a point before opening the scoring three minutes into Thursday's game. It was his 10th goal in 31 games this season, a disappointing total for a player who had averaged 31 goals over the previous three seasons. If a frustrated owner cut him loose in your league, be ready to pounce if he starts to heat up.