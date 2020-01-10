Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores first goal of 2020
Arvidsson scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Chicago.
Arvidsson had gone his first four games of the New Year without a point before opening the scoring three minutes into Thursday's game. It was his 10th goal in 31 games this season, a disappointing total for a player who had averaged 31 goals over the previous three seasons. If a frustrated owner cut him loose in your league, be ready to pounce if he starts to heat up.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Snaps out of goal slump•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Activated off IR•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Out 4-6 weeks•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Leaves game early•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.