Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores in lopsided loss

Arvidsson scored a goal in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

It's Arvidsson's 10th goal over the last 10 games and brings the Swedish winger up to 18 goals and 25 points in 25 games, putting him on pace to score 42 goals despite missing more than a quarter of the season. The goal-scoring prowess has been made possible by his astronomical shooting percentage which currently sits at 21.4 percent (nine points above his career average).