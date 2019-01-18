Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores in lopsided loss
Arvidsson scored a goal in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.
It's Arvidsson's 10th goal over the last 10 games and brings the Swedish winger up to 18 goals and 25 points in 25 games, putting him on pace to score 42 goals despite missing more than a quarter of the season. The goal-scoring prowess has been made possible by his astronomical shooting percentage which currently sits at 21.4 percent (nine points above his career average).
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Nets hat trick•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Puts up two goals•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Near point-per-game pace•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Officially activated from IR•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Game-time call•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Out another three weeks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...