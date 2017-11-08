Arvidsson recorded a goal, an assist, two shots and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Columbus.

After breaking out with a 31-goal, 61-point showing last season, Arvidsson has kick-started 2017-18 in style with six tallies, three helpers and 54 shots through 15 contests. The 24-year-old Swede has also now scored in three consecutive games, and he projects to remain a solid fantasy asset in the majority of settings.