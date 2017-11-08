Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores in third straight
Arvidsson recorded a goal, an assist, two shots and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Columbus.
After breaking out with a 31-goal, 61-point showing last season, Arvidsson has kick-started 2017-18 in style with six tallies, three helpers and 54 shots through 15 contests. The 24-year-old Swede has also now scored in three consecutive games, and he projects to remain a solid fantasy asset in the majority of settings.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Seals Kings' fate with overtime winner•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Puts end to scoreless skid•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Bumped from top-six role•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Dials in two points•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Tallies two points in loss•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Signs seven-year contract with Predators•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...