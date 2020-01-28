Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores late in home defeat
Arvidsson scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to Toronto.
Arvidsson's goal with seven minutes remaining brought the Predators to within 4-2, but that was as close his Nashville would get. It was Arvidsson's 12th goal in 36 games this season, a far cry from the 34 he tallied in just 58 games a year ago. The 26-year-old can still help fantasy owners if he can run into a hot streak, so keep an eye on him if he's sitting on your waiver wire.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores first goal of 2020•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Snaps out of goal slump•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Activated off IR•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.