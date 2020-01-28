Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores late in home defeat

Arvidsson scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to Toronto.

Arvidsson's goal with seven minutes remaining brought the Predators to within 4-2, but that was as close his Nashville would get. It was Arvidsson's 12th goal in 36 games this season, a far cry from the 34 he tallied in just 58 games a year ago. The 26-year-old can still help fantasy owners if he can run into a hot streak, so keep an eye on him if he's sitting on your waiver wire.