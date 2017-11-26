Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores Sunday in losing effort against Canes
Arvidsson scored his ninth goal of the season Sunday against the Hurricanes.
The second half of October was not particularly kind to Arvidsson, as he suffered through a six-game pointless drought and spent time on the fourth line as a result. Since then, however, the 24-year-old Swede has been solid as a rock with 11 points in his last 10 games, and he's also back on the top line with Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg. If you were stashing Arvidsson on your fantasy bench following his recent cold spell, it's time to get him back in your lineup.
