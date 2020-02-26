Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores winner with man advantage

Arvidsson scored the game-winning goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Ottawa.

Arvidsson broke a 2-2 deadlock with a power-play goal midway through the second period, his 14th tally of the year. It was just the second point in 12 February games for the 26-year-old. Arvidsson averaged 57 points over the previous three seasons but has just 24 in 50 games in 2019-20.