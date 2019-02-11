Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scoring surge continues
Arvidsson scored two goals in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.
Both tallies came with the 25-year-old camped just outside the St. Louis crease, as he banged home feeds from Ryan Ellis in the second period and Ryan Johansen in the third. Arvidsson now has 24 goals on the season, including an incredible 16 in his last 19 games, but he isn't returning the favor -- after piling up 62 assists in the previous two seasons, he has only eight through 34 games in 2018-19.
