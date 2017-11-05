Arvidsson scored on a breakaway in overtime Saturday against the Kings.

Arvidsson gets plenty of breakaways due to his breakneck speed and he took full advantage of one in overtime Saturday. It was a solid outing all-around for the 24-year-old, who fired seven shots on goal and brought his goal total up to five on the season. The top-line winger has found twine in back-to-back games and sporting a tidy plus-5 rating, so make sure you use him well. The sniper exploded for 31 goals last season and is starting to catch steam after a slow start to 2017-18.