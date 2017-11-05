Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Seals Kings' fate with overtime winner
Arvidsson scored on a breakaway in overtime Saturday against the Kings.
Arvidsson gets plenty of breakaways due to his breakneck speed and he took full advantage of one in overtime Saturday. It was a solid outing all-around for the 24-year-old, who fired seven shots on goal and brought his goal total up to five on the season. The top-line winger has found twine in back-to-back games and sporting a tidy plus-5 rating, so make sure you use him well. The sniper exploded for 31 goals last season and is starting to catch steam after a slow start to 2017-18.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Puts end to scoreless skid•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Bumped from top-six role•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Dials in two points•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Tallies two points in loss•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Signs seven-year contract with Predators•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Set for arbitration•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...