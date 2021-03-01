Arvidsson registered an assist Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Arvidsson busted out of a 10-game pointless skid with the helper, plus the Swede set a game-high five shots on goal. His assignment as a third-line winger is far from ideal, but Arvidsson does have a nice track record of offensive success.
