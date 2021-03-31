Arvidsson registered an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Arvidsson helped out on Eeli Tolvanen's game-winning goal in overtime. The assist gave Arvidsson a modest three-game point streak -- he's collected a goal and three helpers in that span. For the season, the 27-year-old winger has 18 points, 121 shots and a plus-2 rating in 37 contests. Fantasy managers will hope his recent run of success is a return to a better scoring form.