Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Signs seven-year contract with Predators
Arvidsson signed a seven-year, $29.75 million contract with the Predators on Saturday, Adam Vingan of the Tennessean reports.
Arvidsson led the Predators in both goals and points last season, with 31 tallies and 30 assists. The 24-year-old was able to cash in on his breakout season, as he landed a long-term deal. He'll continue to operate as the team's top right wing, and power-play ice time is a given as well.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Set for arbitration•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Up to 12 playoff points•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Extends point streak to three•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Collects two assists in Game 2•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Two more points in Game 4 win•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores Game 1's only goal•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...