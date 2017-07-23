Arvidsson signed a seven-year, $29.75 million contract with the Predators on Saturday, Adam Vingan of the Tennessean reports.

Arvidsson led the Predators in both goals and points last season, with 31 tallies and 30 assists. The 24-year-old was able to cash in on his breakout season, as he landed a long-term deal. He'll continue to operate as the team's top right wing, and power-play ice time is a given as well.

