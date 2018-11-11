Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Six-game scoring streak
Arvidsson (lower body) picked up an assist in 19:00 in his return to action Saturday. The Predators won 5-4 in overtime over the Stars.
Get this hard-working Swede back in your lineup. Arvidsson has picked up right where he left off before the injury and he's on a six-game, eight-point scoring streak. He has five goals and three helpers in that span.
