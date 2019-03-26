Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Snags shorthanded assist

Arvidsson tallied an assist with his team was down a man in Monday's 1-0 win over Minnesota.

Predominantly used as a trigger man, Arvidsson's shorthanded helper was just his 13th assist of the season, to go along with 31 goals, in 52 games. He finished with a team-high four shots on goal but was unable to find the back of the net. A tough matchup awaits, with Pittsburgh playing host to the Predators on Friday. Arvidsson, in seven career games versus the Pens, has three points and is a minus-7.