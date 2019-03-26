Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Snags shorthanded assist
Arvidsson tallied an assist with his team was down a man in Monday's 1-0 win over Minnesota.
Predominantly used as a trigger man, Arvidsson's shorthanded helper was just his 13th assist of the season, to go along with 31 goals, in 52 games. He finished with a team-high four shots on goal but was unable to find the back of the net. A tough matchup awaits, with Pittsburgh playing host to the Predators on Friday. Arvidsson, in seven career games versus the Pens, has three points and is a minus-7.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Matches career high in goals•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Gets scoring started•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Surprisingly back in lineup•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Ruled out against Ducks•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Misses practice Monday•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Picks up two points in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...