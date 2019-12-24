Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Snaps out of goal slump
Arvidsson scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.
Arvidsson entered the night stuck in a nine-game goal drought but managed to find the net for the first time since Nov. 2. The goal was his seventh of the season and gave him 16 points through 24 games. Arvidsson returned from a 12-game injury absence on Saturday.
