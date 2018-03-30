Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Stays hot in win
Arvidsson scored a goal and added an assist during Thursday's 5-3 win over San Jose.
A late-season heater (11 goals and 12 assists through the past 20 contests) has Arvidsson in line to top last season's 31 tallies and 30 helpers. He's once again caught fire skating with Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg atop the Nashville depth chart, and the trio has now combined for an elite 5.16 goals per 60 minutes this season. Arvidsson is also in the heart of his offensive prime, which bodes well for the 24-year-old winger's fantasy value heading into the 2018-19 campaign.
