Arvidsson (undisclosed) is not on the ice for pregame warmups and will not play Wednesday against Columbus, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
This marks the third straight missed game for Arvidsson, who's only managed a single point in his last seven contests. It's unclear if he'll be able to return Saturday or Monday against visiting Carolina.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Remains out Monday•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Expected to miss Saturday•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Injured in Tuesday's game•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Three-point effort Tuesday•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Deposits hat trick on birthday•