Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Strikes with man advantage

Arvidsson snapped a three-game scoring drought Saturday, providing his team's only goal -- which came on the power play -- in a 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

Arvidsson has been a bit hot-and-cold this season, but he still has a very respectable 10 points in 14 games. His scoring tends to come in bunches, so don't let the odd mini-slump deter you from putting him in your fantasy lineups. He is still cemented on the Preds' top line and should be counted on whenever he takes to the ice.

