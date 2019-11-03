Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Strikes with man advantage
Arvidsson snapped a three-game scoring drought Saturday, providing his team's only goal -- which came on the power play -- in a 2-1 loss to the Rangers.
Arvidsson has been a bit hot-and-cold this season, but he still has a very respectable 10 points in 14 games. His scoring tends to come in bunches, so don't let the odd mini-slump deter you from putting him in your fantasy lineups. He is still cemented on the Preds' top line and should be counted on whenever he takes to the ice.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Delivers two points Tuesday•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Garners apple•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Snags shorthanded assist•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Matches career high in goals•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Gets scoring started•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.