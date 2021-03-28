Arvidsson snapped a five-game pointless streak with an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Arvidsson has not been his usual productive self this season. His 15 points in 35 games puts him on pace for just 24 points. That's the equivalent of just 35 points in a regular 82-game season -- a huge step back from his back-to-back 61-point campaigns in 2016 and 2017. Not surprisingly, Arvidsson's fantasy value has taken a huge hit this year -- feel free to stash him on your bench until he shows an uptick in productivity.