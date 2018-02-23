Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Stuffs stat line against San Jose

Arvidsson recorded a power-play goal, an assist, six shots and two minor penalties during Thursday's 7-1 rout of the Sharks.

The Swede now has four goals, an assist and 18 shots through his past three games, and it's clear Avridsson has enjoyed skating with long-time linemates Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg again. The trio has combined for an elite 5.73 goals per 60 minutes this season, and Arvidsson projects to remain an excellent asset with the Predators peaking heading into the stretch drive.