Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Stuffs stat line against San Jose
Arvidsson recorded a power-play goal, an assist, six shots and two minor penalties during Thursday's 7-1 rout of the Sharks.
The Swede now has four goals, an assist and 18 shots through his past three games, and it's clear Avridsson has enjoyed skating with long-time linemates Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg again. The trio has combined for an elite 5.73 goals per 60 minutes this season, and Arvidsson projects to remain an excellent asset with the Predators peaking heading into the stretch drive.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Pots two in win over Sens•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Two-point effort in Saturday's win•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores 15th of campaign•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Ineffective in return•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Lifted from IR•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Hits IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...