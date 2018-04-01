Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Suffers undisclosed injury Saturday
Arvidsson exited Saturday's game against Buffalo in the second period and didn't return, and head coach Peter Laviolette didn't have an update on his health following the game Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
During the match Arvidsson left the game only to re-return, but was forced to exit again during the second period and this time didn't make it back. It's unclear the severity of his injury but a firm report should be released by the team before Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, and if the 24-year-old isn't able to go, Craig Smith or Ryan Hartman figure to move up to the first line.
