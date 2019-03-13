Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Surprisingly back in lineup

Contrary to a previous report, Arvidsson (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Ducks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Arvidsson didn't practice with the team and instead skated after practice with the extras, so he wasn't expected to enter the lineup. He'll work on the second line with Nick Bonino and Mikael Granlund, looking to notch a point in his third straight game.