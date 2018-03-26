Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Tacks on two more points

Arvidsson collected a goal and an assist Sunday in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets.

As far as offensive production is concerned, Arvidsson's campaign resembles his overall output from 2016-17. With 28 goals and 30 assists, he's just three points shy of last year's point total while mirroring his six game-winning tallies. Risk-averse fantasy owners probably love what the Swede brings to the table.