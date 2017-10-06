Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Tallies two points in loss
Arvidsson scored a goal and added a power-play assist in a 4-3 losing effort in Boston on Thursday.
Arvidsson beat Boston's Tuukka Rask with time winding down in the first period to notch Nashville's first goal of the season. The 24-year-old was all over the ice, getting four shots on goal and three blocked shots along with his two-point performance. After a 61-point breakout campaign, Arvidsson wasted no time living up to his newly signed seven-year contract.
